Trump announces US blockade of Strait of Hormuz amid stalled Iran talks

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States Navy will begin blockading ships in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions after peace talks with Iran ended in a stalemate.

“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump said the US will also interdict any vessel that has paid a toll to Iran and begin removing mines from the waterway, which is a critical route for global oil shipments.

“I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran,” Trump said. “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits. Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!”

The announcement follows heightened tensions after Iran effectively closed the strait, triggering global economic disruption and raising concerns about energy supplies worldwide. The United States had made reopening the waterway a key condition in negotiations with Iran.

“At some point, we will reach an ‘ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO IN, ALL BEING ALLOWED TO GO OUT’ basis, but Iran has not allowed that to happen,” Trump said.

In a separate post, Trump reiterated the demand for Iran to reopen the passage, calling it an international waterway that must remain accessible.

“As they promised, they better begin the process of getting this INTERNATIONAL WATERWAY OPEN AND FAST!” Trump said.