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NWS El Paso on wildfire risks, prevention tips this fire weather season

KVIA.
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today at 6:08 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Fire weather season is here, as temperatures drop and wind picks up, weather experts are warning borderland residents about fire danger.

The National Weather Service of El Paso says here in the borderland, they're more concerned with something called the "Fire Triangle," that includes weather, fuels and topography. 

Those combined can create risk of fires in areas like the Gila national forest, Sacramento Mountains, but even here in El Paso, which can be worsened by drought conditions. 

Here's how you can prevent one:

  • If you're camping, make sure you have a clear, ten-foot radius around a fire
  • Never leave fires unattended
  • Be cautious with cigarettes, discard them properly
  • Discard charcoal from grilling properly
  • Be aware of where you leave the car, parking on tall grass or dry vegetation can spark a fireMaintain your vehicle, as dragging metal parts can also spark

This fire weather season can last until June or July.
    

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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