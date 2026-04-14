Doctor on dust storms being ‘detrimental’ to health, ways to alleviate irritation

Winds are getting stronger and that means more blowing dust, and local doctors say all of that can be detrimental for your health.

Last month, El Paso was ranked the most polluted major city in the U.S. in 2025.

It's not just dust we're inhaling, these are various particles from dirt to granules of pollution that have settled to the ground and are now airborne.

"Adding all that together means, if you live in a polluted, highly dusty city such as what we have here, it's going to augment the allergic conditions that people suffer with tremendously," says Dr. Adrian Casillas, an allergist and immunologist for The Hospitals of Providence.

Casillas says during high wind conditions, the particles collide and break into smaller ones, becoming breathable and go deep into the airways.

This causes severe problems like further allergic inflammation and he says pollution particles can increase allergic disease up to 100 times more.

"I think that people need to be aware of the fact that this dust is a combination of things that are very detrimental to health, especially if you're allergic to things that tend to be airborne during dust storms," he says. "So in general, people should seek to stay indoors as much as possible."

Hre's what you can do to alleviate that irritation.