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Doña Ana County Commissioners adopt resolution on communication about Project Jupiter

A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Doña Ana Board of Commissioners
A map shows where the $165 billion data center campus -- dubbed "Project Jupiter" would be located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
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Published 2:09 PM

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to provide updated information about Project Jupiter, a data center to be built near Santa Teresa.

The county sent out an announcement Tuesday in response to concerns about impacts on local water systems.

In September 2025, county commissioners approved an issuance of revenue bonds based on project developers' plans to limit local water system impacts, the county said. Plans included using closed-loop cooling systems for the data center and associated power plant.

County officials said they do not have confirmation from project developers about changes to these plans.

Commission Chair Manual Sanchez said the adopted resolution ensures officials they have accurate information and that changes are assessed publicly.

According to the county, the resolution calls for the County Manager and two commissioners to do the following:

  • Communicate with project developers and tenants to verify the accuracy of public statements.
  • Determine whether project details differ from those originally presented.
  • Identify options to minimize impact on local water usage while keeping economic developments.
  • Review proposed changes to the project.
  • Present findings and recommendations during a public meeting with county commissioners.

The county approves all construction phases for the data center, it said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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