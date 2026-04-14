El Paso businessman’s body found in trash bag in San Antonio, son charged

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to his father's death in San Antonio, police documents said. His father was an El Paso businessman, according to the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS.

San Antonio police arrested Daniel Sebastian Ordonez Thursday. He faces a charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence, according to documents. His bond is set at $150,000.

Ordenez' father, 54-year-old Daniel Antonio Ordonez was found dead in a trash bag, documents said. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death as a homicide and said he died to a gunshot wound to his head, ABC affiliate KSAT reported.

According to a police report obtained by ABC-7, the elder Ordenez' girlfriend hadn't heard from him for several days. Police found his phone, truck and keys at a San Antonio property he was trying to sell, reports said.

In a shed in the property's back yard, police found a black trash bag that looked like a "distinct body shape," documents said. Police said they saw red liquid resembling blood coming form under the trash bag.

Police documents said the elder Ordenez' girlfriend may have had an argument with his son and daughter-in-law based on texts. His girlfriend added, the elder Ordenez stopped replying to her. She said texts she received later did not sound like it was sent by the elder Ordenez, documents said.

Ordenez' son was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center April 9, according to jail records.

The Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS posted its condolences for Ordonez on Facebook Monday.