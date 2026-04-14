The City of El Paso works to approve non-binding MOU for Downtown I-10 Deck Plaza

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today the City of El Paso are working on signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to move forward in collaborative planning of the Downtown I-10 Deck Plaza.

Yesterday during session, El Paso County signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation.

The agreement is meant to keep the county actively involved as the state, through TxDOT, prepares to reconstruct I-10. That work could determine whether a proposed park built “over” the highway remains feasible.

The contemplated project would create a roughly 6.5-acre urban plaza with green space and recreational amenities.

The proposed project would create a 6 1/2-acre park over I-10 from Kansas Street to Santa Fe Street, including green space, playgrounds and an outdoor amphitheater.



The estimated cost of the project is $207 million according to project supporters.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the MOU helps ensure the county retains influence over key planning and funding decisions. He also described the timing as important because a “future-proofing” phase costing more than $30 million could be approaching.

Some supporters argue the deck plaza would reconnect neighborhoods and support local economic growth.

However some residents and officials expressed concern about the possibility of taxpayer funding obligations later.

Because the MOU is non-binding it acts as a coordination now without immediately committing money in the future.