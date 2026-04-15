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Two El Paso Electric employees sent to hospital after being electrocuted

KVIA
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Updated
today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:05 PM

UPDATE (3:40 p.m.) -- EPE issued the following correction to its statement:

"Two El Paso Electric employees were injured and transported to a local hospital following an incident today. Contrary to our earlier communication, no employee was airlifted to Lubbock."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Electric Employee is being airlifted to a burn center in Lubbock for specialized care after being electrocuted, an EPE spokesperson confirmed with ABC-7 Wednesday.

EPE said two of its employees went to the hospital after being electrocuted on Rich Beem Boulevard in Far East El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department said one of the employees has life-threatening injuries.

"Our thoughts are with our employees and their families," EPE told ABC-7. "WE are focused on supporting them during this time."

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Gabrielle Lopez

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