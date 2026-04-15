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Mescalero Apache Tribe council president suspended

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Published 6:20 PM

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Mescalero Apache Tribe council president said she has been suspended pending investigation, according to a Facebook post Wednesday. Thora Walsh Padilla said the charge is "nepotism for hiring someone that is not related" to her.

"I gave a highly qualified young woman a chance, as I was given 32 years ago when I was APPOINTED to my first position with the tribe," Padilla posted on Facebook.

Padilla said, "I completely understand - change is hard. I know that it’s not easy to accept the disruption of the status quo. I will defer to the creator on this one. If it is meant for me to continue the work I have started then it will be. I do have faith - I do not put forth empty prayers."

This is a developing story.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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