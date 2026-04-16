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El Paso County Commissioners to discuss county sheriff’s office budget in special meeting

EPCSO
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Published 11:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Commissioners is holding a special meeting to discuss the budget for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. 

According to presentation during a March 19 Commissioners Court meeting, the public safety sector spent 47% of its budget through February. That spending is largely driven by overtime costs by the sheriffs office. 

This is a developing story. ABC-7 will bring updates with the latest information on air and online.

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