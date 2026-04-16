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El Paso Locomotives FC calling all fans for upcoming San Antonio FC match

KVIA
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Published 6:34 AM

El Paso Locomotive FC remain in an undefeated record, now with a game coming up this weekend against San Antonio FC, they need all fans to get that win.

Saturday’s match versus San Antonio FC is a heated rival vying for the Copa Tejas Cup.

The Locomotives won at Hartford on April 11, improving to 6-0-1, including a 4-0-1 mark and four straight wins in league play, earning 13 points and remaining in second place in the Western conference.

The seven-match unbeaten run across all competitions ties the best start in club history, matching the 2021 season.

Academy product Kenneth Hoban made history for the Locomotives, with his first professional start at just 16 years old.

They'll be giving away a Locos caps to 1,500 fans through the gates for their game against San Antonio on April 18.

Next Wednesday, April 29 is Harry Potter Night with a give away of 1,500 Harry Potter-Locomotives towels.

ABC-7 will be broadcasting the game at 8 p.m. on the El Paso/Las Cruces CW app, and streaming the game live on KVIA.com and our news app at 7 p.m.  

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Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

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