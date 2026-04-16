Skip to Content
Top Stories

EPISD to consider early retirement incentives for central office personnel

By
Published 4:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Independent School District will consider incentives for early retirement in order to support resources for the 2026-2027 school year.

According to EPISD, the incentive program would offer $3,000 to full-time central office personnel who provide early notice to retire or resign from the district. The item summary said personnel have until May 8 to submit a notice of intent to resign or retire at the end of their assignment year.

EPISD Board President Leah Hanany told ABC-7 the district is "aggressively pursuing" a balanced budget, which is why the board discussed the 2026 Resign/Retire Early Notification Incentive Program Wednesday.

"It's important for us to respond to the community when they tell us that they believe that the district is top-heavy, that they want their taxpayer dollars to go as close to children as possible." Hanany said.

She added, the incentive is designed so teachers aren't hit first during budget constraints.

The item will be on the agenda set for April 21, according to EPISD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.