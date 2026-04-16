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Man arrested for alleged hit-and-run into electricity pole in San Elizario

EPCSO
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Published 2:18 PM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday it arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into an electric pole in San Elizario and left the scene.

On Wednesday, deputies arrived at the crash, which was near the intersection of Glorieta Road and Luisa Guerra Drive, EPCSO said. Deputies saw a vehicle crashed into an electric pole. According to EPCSO, witnesses saw the driver leave the scene.

Deputies found and took 47-year-old Ricardo Paiz into custody a few streets down from the crash site, EPCSO said.

Courtesy: EPCSO

Paiz was booked into the county detention facility on a duty on striking fixture/highway landscape charge with a $1,000 bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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