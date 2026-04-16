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Property tax assistance event for veterans in Las Cruces

MGN
By
Published 10:06 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County and the New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services will host a property tax exemption assistance event April 23 for veterans and unmarried widows.

The event will take place at the Doña Ana County Government Center Assessor's Office conference room from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the county said.

The county said assistance is available for:

  • $10,000 standard veterans’ property tax exemption
  • Percentage-based disabled veterans’ property tax exemption
  • Disabled veterans’ permanent and total property tax waiver

The county said to make sure to bring these documents to verify eligibility:

  • Military discharge paperwork
  • DD-214 (full, unredacted form including character of service); or NA Form 13038, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Form 56-16; or Public Health Service (PHS) Form 1867
  • VA disability documentation (if applicable)
  • VA Federal Award letter showing service-connected disability rating
  • One form prooving of New Mexico residency:
    • New Mexico driver’s license
    • Voter registration card
    • Most recent New Mexico income tax return
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Gabrielle Lopez

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