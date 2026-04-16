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UTEP Memorial Gym renovation fundraiser exceeds goal

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Published 5:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After raising $1.6 million, the UTEP Memorial Gym renovation project surpassed its original goal of $1.5 million, UTEP Assistant Athletic Director Drew Bonney said Thursday.

Bonney said $600,000 in donations came in after El Paso dentist Dr. Bob McFadden donated $1 million.

“We are extremely grateful to all our amazing donors and supporters who have contributed to this project,” UTEP women's volleyball coach Ben Wallis said. “El Paso is a special place and we have special people who’ve gotten behind this project."

Bonney said renovations in Memorial Gym will start May and is expected to finish in time for the Miners' first season in the Mountain West Conference.

Improvements include new visual enhancements like flooring and seating. The UTEP Athletics creative team, Miner Vision, will get new production equipment. Additionally, the indoor and beach volleyball programs will get new weight rooms.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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