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El Paso International Airport director no longer working with city

Tony Nevarez
City of El Paso
Tony Nevarez
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Published 6:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso International Airport Director Juan Antonio (Tony) Nevarez is no longer working with the city, a city spokesperson confirmed with ABC-7 Friday.

The city appointed Nevarez in November 2024 after working at the airport for more than 20 years.

The airport said he is "no longer with the City of El Paso" as of April 16.

According to the city, Nevarez' position will be open for recruitment.

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