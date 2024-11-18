Tony Nevarez appointed new Director of El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso just appointed Juan Antonio (Tony) Nevarez as the El Paso International Airport's new director.

"A seasoned aviation professional with over two decades of experience at the airport, Nevarez brings unparalleled expertise and leadership to this vital role," a city spokesperson stated Monday afternoon.

Nevarez has worked at the airport for more than 20 years, starting out as Assistant Operations Officer, then working up through the positions of Airport Security Coordinator, Operations Manager, Assistant Director of Aviation for Operations and Security, and Interim Director of Aviation.

“We are thrilled to officially name Tony as the Director of Aviation,” said City Manager Dionne Mack. “His deep experience, passion for aviation, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader to guide the El Paso International Airport into its next chapter of success.”

The city carried out a national search to find the new director, finally landing on hiring from within by picking Nevarez.

"As Director, Nevarez will oversee all aspects of the airport’s operations, ensuring it continues to serve as a vital economic engine for the region and a welcoming gateway for travelers," the city spokesperson explained.

Nevarez is also a licensed Commercial/Instrumental pilot and FAA 107 commercial UAS pilot. Additionally, Nevarez holds a BS in Professional Aviation from Louisiana Tech University.

"His extensive credentials further underscore his ability to prioritize safety, innovation, and operational efficiency."