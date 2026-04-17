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El Paso’s Star on the Mountain to shine gold, white for Usher and Chris Brown concert

KVIA
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Published 11:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Chamber lit up the Star on the Mountain for Coldplay and Post Malone. Friday, the star will shine gold and white in honor of the upcoming User and Chris Brown concert at the Sun Bowl Stadium, the chamber announced.

The chamber said it partnered with Live Nation to light the star.

The star has changed colors in honor of several concerts in El Paso: rainbow for Coldplay; yellow and white for Post Malone; and red and white for BTS.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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