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Former business owner pleads guilty to attempted theft

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
By
New
Published 2:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former business owner pleaded guilty to attempted theft, El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez said in a press release Friday. Aryan Marivani used to be the owner of the now-closed FCS Wrought Iron.

Sanchez said an investigation into Marivani and the business found deceptive business practices dating to at least 2022. His typical approach involved soliciting and accepting deposits for custom metal projects (gates, fences and sliding doors) but failed to deliver services.

Marivani often refused to return payments when victims asked for refunds for incomplete work, Sanchez said. He would then cite restrictive terms and conditions within in contracts.

According to Sanchez, Marivani was sentenced to three years of deferred adjudication probation, which is a form of court-ordered supervision. Marivani had to pay more than $110,000 to the county Financial Recovery Division to compensate 21 victims.

According to plea documents, one of the victims will receive the highest compensation of $16,942.00.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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