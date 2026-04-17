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Harmony Public Schools robotics teams from El Paso qualify for world championship

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Published 12:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several student robotics teams from multiple Harmony Public Schools in El Paso qualified for a world championship, the HPS West Texas announced Thursday.

Students from elementary to high school grades qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in St. Louis, Missouri, HPS West Texas said. These teams secured their place at the world championship:

  • Tanzanite Tigers from Harmony School of Innovation (elementary)
  • Blue Lightning and Green Charge from Harmony School of Innovation (middle)
  • HSI Chorus from Harmony School of Innovation (high)
  • Galactic Tigers from Harmony School of Science (elementary)

The Harmony School of Science Middle High School's VEX team finished a state championship undefeated, HPS West Texas said.

Courtesy: HPS West Texas

The world championship takes place April 28-30 and will feature more than 500 robotics teams from around the world.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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