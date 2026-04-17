ICE report details detainee death at Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released the death report for a migrant from Nicaragua who died at Camp East Montana on Fort Bliss in January.

According to the report, 36-year-old Victor Manuel Diaz was transferred to Camp East Montana Jan. 7 after being arrested and detained in Minnesota the day before.

Once Diaz arrived at Camp East Montana, medical staff documented his screening, the report said. The report noted Diaz denied thoughts of self-harm and suicidal ideation.

On Jan. 14 at 7 a.m., staff relocated Diaz to a medical holding room after he reported harassment by other detainees. Medical staff documented his "disheveled appearance, depressed mood, flat affect, low speech, and face bask use." The report said Diaz denied suicidal and homicidal ideation and hallucinations.

Diaz described the harassment as a misunderstanding, according to the report.

Later, Diaz took ibuprofen after complaining about a headache, the report said. He had normal vital signs.

At 3:25 p.m., staff found Diaz unresponsive with a ligature around his neck, the report said. Medical staff initiated CPR and other emergency procedures, according to the report.

The report said staff called local EMS at 3:35 p.m., which arrived at 3:47 p.m. to continue lifesaving measures.

Diaz was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m., the report said.

Diaz was the third reported death at Camp East Montana.

ABC-7 previously reported on the previous two deaths: Geraldo Lunas Campos from Cuba, whose death was a result of "spontaneous use of force," according to ICE. Francisco Gaspar-Andres, who died from natural causes, was the first reported migrant death at the detention facility.