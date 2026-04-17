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Youth baseball tournament cancelled due to threat to security

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/25/2026
By
New
Published 4:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- National Championship Sports El Paso on Friday cancelled its Bunny Bash tournament due to a "serious threat" made toward event security, according to its Facebook post. The tournament was set for this weekend.

In a statement sent to coaches and team administrators, NCS El Paso said it received an anonymous threat Friday directed at the event.

"We cannot, in good conscience, proceed with the event while any potential risk exists," NCS El Paso said. "We are working closely with the EPPD to investigate the matter thoroughly in hopes that it was nothing more than an individual trying to show his dislike towards the event."

Read the full statement below:

Courtesy: NCS El Paso via Facebook
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Gabrielle Lopez

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