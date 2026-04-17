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Ysleta ISD considers revising policy to rename schools

KVIA, File
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Published 5:58 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District will consider revising its policy when it comes to renaming its schools, according to its school board agenda.

The current policy prevents the board from changing a school or educational facility's name unless its "educational function or support activity is changed" or redirected.

According to the policy YISD shared with ABC-7, campuses are given names that elicit "community pride and distinction" based on a geographical area, cultural connotation/impact, an academic function or a "prominent, respected individual with a record of high moral character at the local, state or national level."

Additionally, the district's superintendent chooses an administrator to coordinate a school name, then submits a recommended name for board approval, according to YISD.

The district Board of Trustees is scheduled to revise the policy during a meeting on April 22.

YISD has a campus named Cesar Chavez Academy in Lower Valley El Paso. The talk of renaming the school comes after recent sexual abuse allegations about Chavez. The board did not specifically mention renaming Cesar Chavez Academy.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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