Fort Bliss tank crews host families during live-fire gunnery training

OROGRANDE, New Mexico (KVIA) – Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, assigned to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, opened their training area to military families Saturday.

The event offered a close look at how crews operate the M1A2 Abrams tank.

Soldiers have been in the field since April 7, working through increasingly difficult tables designed to sharpen accuracy, coordination and battlefield readiness.

“It makes me feel accomplished, it makes me feel good, it gives me a little bit of an adrenaline rush,” Sgt. 1st Class Jose Cuevas said.

Cuevas, a tank commander, said the experience of leading a crew brings both responsibility and pride as he directs the gunner, driver and loader during engagements.

“It feels good, you get to build the next generation of tankers, you get to mold the people in your tank,” Cuevas said. “Being a tanker, it’s a tight-knit community.”

Family Day added another layer to the training, allowing loved ones to see firsthand what soldiers do in the field. Cuevas said their presence boosts morale and strengthens connections within the unit.

“Having families here, it’s always good for the soldiers to spend time with family, it’s a morale booster,” Cuevas said. “It ties everything together and lets soldiers know they have support on both sides.”

For many crews, the most exciting part of the job comes when the main gun fires.

“The most exciting part of my job is shooting the main gun, because when I shoot it, I get a huge adrenaline rush,” Specialist Promotable Tristin Hoskin said.

That excitement is paired with pressure, as each shot counts during engagements that simulate combat conditions.

“You only get one round, if you miss that round, that’s time lost in the fight,” Hoskin added.

Leaders say the training is essential preparation for future missions. Crews move from Table IV to Table VI, often described by soldiers as the culminating event, where proficiency is tested under demanding conditions.

“We’re working toward qualification tables so crews can move to the next level of training, platoon and company live fire,” 1st Sgt. Kevin Greene said. “That’s what certifies us for when we’re called to go overseas.”

Greene, who oversees training and soldier welfare for his company, said the time spent in the field allows crews to focus solely on their craft without distractions.

“This allows the crews to focus on their job, this is their mission while they’re out here,” Greene said.

He said Family Day also helps bridge the gap between military life and home life, giving families a clearer understanding of the demands placed on soldiers.

“Families get to see all the hard work and sacrifice that goes into what their soldiers do every day,” Greene said. “It’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Behind the thunder of tank fire and the spectacle of heavy armor, leaders emphasized the deeper purpose of the training.

“The time and effort that goes into this training is what prepares soldiers to answer the nation’s call,” Greene said. “It can be the difference between them coming home or not.”

For the soldiers of the battalion, the day blended mission readiness with moments of connection, showing both the power of armored warfare and the people who stand behind it.