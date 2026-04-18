Skip to Content
Top Stories

Massive fire breaks out in South El Paso

KVIA
By
New
Published 8:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--A massive fire broke out in South El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department. The department reported it as a condition four fire.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 1314 Magoffin, where heavy flames and smoke were visible. We have a crew heading to the scene.

Authorities have not reported any injuries at this time.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.