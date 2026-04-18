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Strait of Hormuz returns to ‘previous state,’ Iranian State TV reports

A satellite image shows the ship movement at the Strait of Hormuz on April 2, 2026, in Space.
European Union/copernicus Sentin viia Reuters
A satellite image shows the ship movement at the Strait of Hormuz on April 2, 2026, in Space.
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Published 4:49 AM

The Strait of Hormuz "has returned to its previous state," Iranian state TV reported on Saturday, quoting a spokesperson for the Iranian Armed Forces.

The spokesperson said Tehran had previously allowed the managed passage of a limited number of oil tankers and commercial vessels "in good faith" following recent negotiations, Iran state TV IRIB reported.

The spokesperson accused the United States of failing to uphold its commitments and continuing "piracy and maritime robbery under the so-called blockade."

"As a result, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state," the spokesperson reportedly said, adding that the strategic waterway is now under "strict management and control" by Iran's military.

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