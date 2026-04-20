16-year-old died in fatal Saturday crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- El Paso Police identified a 16-year-old El Paso teen as the person who died in a fatal crash early Saturday morning in the Lower Valley.

Police said officers responded at about 1:44 a.m. to a crash in the 6500 block of Gateway East. Investigators reported it was a single-vehicle collision in which the vehicle lost control, slid sideways into a utility pole, and came to rest after striking the pole.

At the time of the crash, an 18-year-old was driving.

The teen who later died, Jennifer Lopez, 16, was inside the vehicle as a passenger.

Police said there were two other juvenile passengers, ages 17 and 15.

Lopez was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but later died.

Officials said at least one other person was transported with minor injuries.

The El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigations Unit was called in to investigate the crash and determine the cause.

Police also noted the fatal crash was the 16th traffic death recorded for the year, compared with 21 at the same point last year.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.