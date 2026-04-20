18-year-old allegedly hit man with AR-style rifle

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An 18-year-old allegedly hit a man with the end of an AR-style rifle, according to court documents obtained by ABC-7. Steven Isaiah Flores faces a felony charge for aggravated battery, jail records said.

Documents said deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office went to 4801 S Main St. for an assault call March 13. Deputies found blood stains on the road.

According to documents, the caller saw a group of young men "facing each other" and "heard a commotion." As the caller approached the scene, two vehicles quickly left.

Deputies met the victim, Leo Lozoya, at MountainView Regional Medical Center. Lozoya said he tried leaving his home after arguing with the mother of his children, Celine Ruvalcaba, documents said.

18-year-old Steven Isaiah Flores and Brian Goodwin blocked Lozoya with Ruvalcaba's vehicle, according to documents. Lozoya got out of his vehicle and physically fought with Flores and Goodwin.

According to documents, Lozoya alleged Flores kicked him in the head before using a rifle to hit his head. His face bled as both men continued to hit him while Lozoya protected his head.

Documents said Lozoya had bite marks on his stomach and forearm, bruises across his body and a deep tear on his forehead.

Ruvaclaba tried to pull the men off Lozoya before getting into the car with them, documents said.

Lozoya said Goodwin is Ruvaclaba's ex-boyfriend, according to documents. Lozoya believed Goodwin was in a gang with Flores.

Documents said Flores messaged Lozoya a message similar to "how's it feel to get jumped by a twnety-seven-year-old and a nineteen-year-old?" after the incident. Documents said he unsent the message.

Detective Mitchell More learned Flores was under probation in El Paso at the time of the incident, documents said.

According to jail records, the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office arrested Flores in El Paso April 17. He was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.