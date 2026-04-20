El Paso County asks Law N Paws to take in 30 dogs, offers to help relocate animals to new facility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County leaders have proposed a Memorandum of Understanding with Law N Paws animal rescue to relocate animals to the rescue's new facility, while asking them to take in up to 30 additional dogs every month from the County's animal welfare department.

The proposed MoU, listed in Monday's Commissioners Court agenda, offers County staff, vehicles, equipment and other "resources" to assist in the relocation.

The MoU notes, "(a)ny assistance provided by the County will be at the discretion of County’s Public Works and Animal Welfare Departments and will be provided only as the Public Works Department and Animal Welfare have staff and vehicles available for use."

As ABC-7 reported in June 2025, a six-foot wall was built in front of an entrance to the facility as part of the Desert Acceptance Linear Park project in far east El Paso County.

The brick wall built as part of the Desert Acceptance Linear Park project blocked part of the fence in front of the Law n Paws facility, as pictured here during a June 2025 ABC-7 interview with El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Jackie Butler. (Photo Courtesy: KVIA)

As of April 19, 2026, the brick wall appeared to be extended, with a much smaller opening for the Law N Paws facility gate. (Photo Courtesy: KVIA)

The proposed MoU also says the County would assist Law N Paws in applying for state grant funding to upgrade the new facility.

Law N Paws leaders say they are not ready to completely leave their original location and say there are 60 dogs still housed on the property.

"We still have at our (new) location over 20 dogs, because we did absorb some rescues from Pet Guardian Angel, plus any of the new intakes," Law N Paws volunteer Jasmine Gallardo said. "Right now, with this time constraint and pressure, it's diverting our focus a bit."

Gallardo says the County told Law N Paws they would completely block off the entrance at the end of April. The MoU does not mention any construction that would cover the entrance, or any specific deadline for Law N Paws to move the animals. ABC-7 is working to confirm the deadline with County officials.

ABC-7 walked through both the original and new Law N Paws locations, which currently house rescues.

Gallardo explained that the original rescue location is on a rented piece of land that is divided into several smaller rental properties. She said that if the larger gate is blocked off by the wall, rescue volunteers and animals would have to cross several other properties, as well as walking over trash and debris, to access the street.

Overgrown weeds, debris and trash cover the walkway Law N Paws volunteers say they would have to use if the larger gate is blocked off by a wall. (Photo Courtesy: KVIA)

County Commissioners are expected to discuss the MoU and hear public comment on the item at Monday's meeting. Stay tuned to ABC-7 on air and online for developments on the story.