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El Paso libraries, Raising Cane’s hosting children’s book drive

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Published 3:12 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- To celebrate National Library Week, the El Paso Public Libraries and Raising Cane's are hosting a community book drive for children in the region.

Participants can donate books at the Raising Cane's on 675 Sunland Park Drive April 23, the City of El Paso said. The drive is from 4-7 p.m.

Beyond the drive, the event will have on-site library card registration and a mobile library, the city said.

Books collected from the drive will be distributed during the 30th annual Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event April 25 at Pavo Real Park.

“We’re excited to support literacy and partner with the library to make a real difference for families across El Paso,” said Raising Cane's Area Leader Lawrence Juarez. “Providing access to books helps spark curiosity and encourages lifelong learning.”

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Gabrielle Lopez

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