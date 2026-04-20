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Las Cruces man charged for aggravated battery, stalking former partner

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Updated
today at 5:28 PM
Published 5:18 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening and stalking his former partner, according to documents obtained by ABC-7. 38-year-old Enrique Enriquez faces was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, stalking and using a phone to threaten, harass or offend, jail records said.

A criminal complaint said on Thursday and Friday, Enriquez tried to call the victim more than 40 times. After she didn't answer, he showed up to her home.

Documents said Enriquez followed the victim while she went to work and called her again. When the victim answered, Enriquez cursed and yelled at her. Enriquez started to ram the back of her vehicle after she hung up, documents said.

The victim drove to the police station. While she drove, Enriquez tried to brake check and cut her off, documents said. Police arrested him at the station.

Jail records said Enriquez was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center Friday with no bond.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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