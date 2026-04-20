Why people with autism find it difficult to work, misconceptions they face

April is Autism Awareness Month and many of those with the disability feel like there are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to how they function in the work place.

Gozo's Ice Cream in Downtown El Paso is not just any ice cream shop, they're known for hiring hardworking people with intellectual disabilities.

Adrian Maisonet is their shift leader and has Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Before working at Gozo's, he says he always had difficulty communicating or embracing change and made a lot of mistakes.

Maisonet says people with autism often have a hard time staying employed, where he's had to resign or been terminated.

"The number one thing that people who hire individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder need to learn is how to understand them a little better," says Maisonet. "Meaning being patient, being considerate, and most of all, being observant of their strengths and not their weaknesses."

But in a workplace inclusive for people like him, he's learned to adapt, be responsible, and made many friendships that he holds dearly.

Gozo's ICE cream started as a need to fill the void for services and opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, almost 23% of people with a disability were employed in 2025, while 75% did not have paid employment.

The El Paso Community Foundation created this initiative and says many business have misconceptions hiring people with autism.

"I think that's probably the biggest hurdle as business owners, that people with disabilities are 'difficult to employ,'" says Adam Tirres with EPCF.

Not only that, they've seen tremendous growth at work and also at home, with a sense of responsibility and allows them to reach out for more help.

Tirres says putting in the work to be patient and train them, makes them great employees.

"Part of our goal here it goes to is to help educate other businesses on how we do it and hopefully, pass on that knowledge so that they can do it as well," Tirres adds. "You won't be disappointed, from what we've heard from different businesses, it changes the culture. It really brings, a vibrancy to, to those organizations."

Tirres encourages businesses who need help or are interested in hiring people with autism or other intellectual disabilities, to reach out to them at the El Paso Community Foundation.