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EPCC celebrates Earth Day with weeklong environmental events

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Published 12:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community College is hosting a career fair Tuesday at the Valle Verde campus. The fair is open to the public until 2 p.m. at the AST Building Flexitorium in room 150, EPCC said.

The third annual Earth Day "Terra Week" Career Fair will feature businesses in environmental science, policy and conservation, EPCC said. Businesses include Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension, Destination El Paso, NMSU Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and others.

EPCC will have other Earth Day events, including:

  • Electric car test drives: April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Valle Verde AST Building parking lot
  • Vermicomposting discussion: April 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Valle Verde AST Building Room 249
  • Fast Fashion Show: April 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Valle Verde cafeteria\
  • "Fast Fashion: The Real Price of Low-Cost Fashion" screening: April 24 at 3 p.m. at the Valle Verde AST Building Room 128
  • Franklin Mountain State Park hike: April 26 at 9 a.m.
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Gabrielle Lopez

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