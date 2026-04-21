Skip to Content
Top Stories

EPCC hosts Earth Day career fair with environmental businesses

KVIA/File
By
Published 12:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Community College is hosting a career fair Tuesday at the Valle Verde campus. The fair is open to the public until 2 p.m. at the AST Building Flexitorium in room 150, EPCC said.

The third annual Earth Day "Terra Week" Career Fair will feature businesses in environmental science, policy and conservation, EPCC said. Businesses include Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension, Destination El Paso, NMSU Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and others.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.