Former EPPD officer charged with DWI, relieved of duty

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A former El Paso Police Officer was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Friday, according to jail records. EPPD confirmed 29-year-old Jasson Isrrael Medina Rivera worked with the department.

"Yes, he is an EPPD officer, and he has been relieved of duty," EPPD confirmed with ABC-7 Tuesday. It said he was with the police department for one year and five months.

At 4:40 a.m. Friday, a separate EPPD officer helped with a hit-and-run call at the intersection of Ralph Seitsinger and Mike Price, near Cactus Trails Elementary School in Far East El Paso, documents said.

According to the arrest report, officers found Medina Rivera at his home, where he said he was the driver of the truck involved in the crash. Officers noticed Medina Rivera showed signs of intoxication, including blood-shot eyes and the smelled like alcohol.

He told police he left Big Foot Tavern off N Zaragoza Road. Documents said he called his while driving and didn't see the roundabout he hit. He said his wife picked him up from the crash and took him home.

When officers asked if he had any alcohol, he said he had "one or two beers." He added, he "is a babysitter," meaning consumed the beers slowly, the report said.

The report said Medina Rivera agreed to field sobriety tests. Officers said he was impaired and placed him in handcuffs.

They took him to the Upper East Regional Command Center for a breathalyzer test. His BAC was 0.113 and 0.115, documents said.

Medina Rivera posted a $2,500 bond the same day he was fast-tracked.

This story has been updated with additional context.