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Karol G’s tour to make stop at Sun Bowl Stadium

KVIA
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Published 8:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to TicketMaster, Latina music artist Karol G will be making a stop to El Paso on Sept. 6, 2026.

She will be performing at the Sun Bowl Stadium as a part of her Viajando Por El Mundo tour.

According to the website artist presale tickets will go on sale April 26 and general sale will begin April 27.

We will continue to bring you updates both on air and online.

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Joseph Montero

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