BTS to perform at the Sun Bowl in early May — here’s what it takes behind the scenes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Thousands of BTS fans are counting down as the group prepares to perform at the Sun Bowl on May 2 and May 3. But what it takes to bring an international act of that scale to the Borderland goes far beyond the stage.

Right now, the Sun Bowl sits quiet. But soon, it could be filled with tens of thousands of fans as BTS makes its way to El Paso.

For fans around the world, BTS concerts are known for their large crowds and coordinated fan experiences. That same atmosphere is expected to arrive in El Paso next week.

According to PJ Vasquez with UTEP Special Events, bringing a global tour like BTS to the Sun Bowl has been years in the making.

“So yes, the conversations happened before Coldplay, but Coldplay kind of helped cement the deal… because we’ve been selling out concerts in the stadium for a long time,” Vasquez said.

That success helped demonstrate that El Paso can host large-scale events and attract visitors from outside the region.

“We proved that people will come… from other countries and from other parts of the U.S. will travel here,” he said.

The impact of events like this extends beyond the stadium. A previous concert at the Sun Bowl generated millions of dollars for the local economy, supporting hotels, restaurants and businesses across the city.

“When we had Coldplay… about six million were spent in the economy… and the impact of these kinds of events extends far beyond the entertainment aspect of it,” Vasquez said.

Hosting a concert of this scale also requires extensive preparation. From production crews to logistics, the process involves months of planning behind the scenes.

“We’re anticipating about 90 trucks or more of equipment,” Vasquez said.

With tens of thousands of fans expected, organizers say the process can be both challenging and rewarding.

“Anxiety… anxiety. But also excitement… because once again we get to host another event that people would have never thought we could,” he said.

For many, the concert also represents an opportunity to showcase El Paso to a broader audience.

“This puts El Paso in the spotlight that El Paso deserves… a city that will embrace them and welcome visitors with open arms,” Vasquez said.

Organizers say the focus remains on the experience for fans attending the show.

“We’re not in the business of selling tickets… we’re in the business of selling access for people to make amazing memories,” he said.

Viewers can watch the full story Wednesday at 5 p.m. on ABC-7 as part of the station’s BTS Countdown series.