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Give input on El Paso’s transportation at public meetings

Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/10/2026
MGN
Acquired Through MGN Online on 04/10/2026
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Published 1:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The public can help pinpoint transportation priorities and recommendations in the Sun City by attending public meetings held by the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization.

EPMPO wants community input on its Draft 2052 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and 2027-2030 Transportation Improvement Program.

Draft 2052 MTP is a long-rage plan involving all modes of travel (driving, biking, walking and public transit).

The 2027-2030 TIP is a short-range program to outline strategies from the MTP, EPMPO said.

EPMPO shared the schedule for their next public meetings:

Wednesday, April 22

  • Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center (901 N. Virginia St.)
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 

  • The Beast Urban Park (13501 Jason Crandall Dr.)
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 

  • Sunland Park Multi-Generational Center (4700 McNutt Rd.)
  • 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday, May 13 

  • Nolan Richardson Recreation Center (4435 Maxwell Ave.)
  • 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
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Gabrielle Lopez

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