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Two arrested in El Paso in connection to deadly Albuquerque shooting

Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
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Published 3:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were arrested in El Paso in connection to a deadly a deadly shooting that happened in Albuquerque, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

BCSO said the El Paso Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service helped find the suspects at a home in El Paso. They took Rory Horowitz and Ellyssa Salazar into custody.

The sheriff's office said Horowitz is the primary suspect for a shooting on Saturday that killed 21-year-old Roberto Carlos Pineda Arriaza. He died Tuesday.

Horowitz was initially wanted for shooting at or from a vehicle, aggravated assault and aggravated battery charges. Detectives are now seeking a warrant on Horowitz for a murder count.

Salazar was also arrested on evidence tampering and harboring a fugitive, according to a BCSO Facebook post.

Investigators said Pineda Arriaza did not exchange gunfire and was hit while two vehicles shot at each other. One of the involved vehicles, a Mitsubishi, was registered under Salazar, BCSO said. It added, evidence helped identify Horowitz as the shooter.

The District Attorney's Office is helping extradite both suspects to New Mexico.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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