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19-year-old suspected, arrested for shooting during botched vapes sale

Dona Ana County Detention Center
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Published 1:50 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police said Thursday they arrested a 19-year-old man believed to be responsible for a shooting during a botched vapes sale. LCPD said an 18-year-old victim is now severely injured.

Police said the shooting happened April 1 on the 1100 block of N Miranda Street near Lions Park.

According to police, the 18-year-old victim agreed to meet Titus Josiah McGaw Bulger to sell THC vapes and nicotine. The victim drove to meet Bulger, who then tried to steal the cartridges.

Police said they believe Bulger fired two shots at the victim's pickup, hitting the victim's face.

Bulger left to a nearby apartment while the victim crashed into a nearby canal, LCPD said. The victim received care at an El Paso hospital, police said. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The victim said he only knew Bulger through social media, police said.

Police arrested Bulger Tuesday and booked him into the Dona Ana County Detention Center without bond.

He is charged with felony counts of shooting at a motor vehicle causing harm, attempted armed robbery and receiving a stolen firearm, police said.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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