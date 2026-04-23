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Acting AG Todd Blanche signs order reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana as less dangerous drug

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today at 6:55 AM
Published 6:52 AM

By Liz Neporent and Mary Kekatos
Last updated: April 23, 2026, 6:54 AM MDT

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed an order on Thursday reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

The order moves marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III, putting state-licensed medical marijuana in the same category as some pain medications, ketamine and testosterone.

While this change aligns federal guidelines with many state laws, marijuana is still illegal at the federal level. It does not remove cannabis from the federal controlled substance list, legalize recreational use nationwide or allow unregulated sales similar to tobacco and alcohol. 

However, the move could allow for expanded research and ease many of the tax and regulatory rules placed on the cannabis industry. 

"These actions will enable more targeted, rigorous research into marijuana's safety and efficacy, expanding patients' access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions," Blanche wrote in a statement on X.

President Donald Trump announced late last year that his administration would seek to reclassify marijuana, but not legalize it for medical or recreational use under federal statutes. Over the weekend, the president appeared to express frustration that the administration was slow-walking the effort. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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