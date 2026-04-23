Energy company donates $25,000 to El Paso firefighters, food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dallas-based company Energy Transfer on Thursday gifted the El Paso Fire Department $15,000. It also donated $10,000 given to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank as part of the initiative to give back to West Texas communities.

Brandon Kovach, Special Operation Chief at EPFD, said the money will go to hazmat trailer upgrades so the department can handle two situations across the county at once.

"This funding and training training that it's going to provide us is going to allow us to be more efficient and accurate and allow us to clear a scene quicker and faster and provide a better service to the community," Kovach said.

Energy Transfer is spending $55,000 to give back to hard work across West Texas communities, according to spokesperson Lisa Coleman.

Coleman said the donations will help the company be a part of the region's communities as it plans to build in the Southwest. She said the plans start in Midland and spread through New Mexico and Arizona to meet a growing demand for natural gas.

She complimented El Paso, calling it a wonderful community with very friendly people.

"Just getting to know our neighbors and also showing thanks for those who may need to assist us in the future or those who assist everyone throughout the community we interact with on a regular basis," Coleman said.