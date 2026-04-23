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YISD projects $16 million budget deficit due to tax relief

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Published 10:54 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Ysleta Independent School District projected an estimated $16 million budget deficit going into the new school year. At Wednesday's board of trustees meeting, officials said they're expecting to lose $11 million in state funding.

Officials said the estimated loss is due to changes made in Senate Bill 12, which intended to provide tax relief to elderly or disabled homeowners. However, as homeowner taxes lowered, so did the money going to YISD.

District leaders added "hold harmless" portion to the bill to make up lost money from the tax relief. They said they're expecting enrollment to decline by about 1,500 students by next year.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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