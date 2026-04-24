El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks for assessment amid budget and staffing challenges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked the county for an independent, third-party consultant to assess EPCSO, it said Friday. The request comes after the county Commissioners Court discussed the sheriff's office use of overtime.

"We want to be clear that we have been sounding the alarm regarding budget and staffing challenges since this administration took over," EPCSO said in part in a statement. "An independent assessment will provide an unbiased evaluation of our needs and ensure that future decisions are based on a complete and accurate picture of the Sheriff’s Office."

The statement said current reports indicate staffing tables are full, but added the tables haven't been updated in several years.

"As our community continues to expand, so do the calls for service and operational demands placed on our deputies and detention officers," EPCSO said.

The sheriff's office said it's meeting state staffing requirements, but argued the standard doesn't "fully capture the scope of responsibilities" detention officers have. Such duties include inmate transportation, hospital runs, court coordination and others.

EPCSO said it's requested review should look at:

Staffing levels

Workload

Overtime use

Detention operations

Specialized unit demands

Resource allocation

Equipment allcoation

Assessments of motor pool

Fleet services

Facilities maintenance team

Vehicle replacement plan

Fleet condition and sustainability

All EPCSO facilities

The sheriff's office said it will continue sharing data with the Commissioners Court to find solutions.