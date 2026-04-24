Last-minute voter registration for May 2026 Primary Runoff Election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texans have until April 27 to register to vote for the May 2026 Primary Runoff Election. The El Paso County Elections Department will accept walk-in registration applications until the deadline. You can also update your information with the department.

The elections department office is at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 from Monday through Friday. Their hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. On the last day to register, the office will close at 5 p.m.

The May election will determine the Republican party's final candidate for the November 2026 General Election.

The county elections office if you voted in the March 2026 Primary Election, you can only vote in the Primary Runoff for the same party. You cannot switch parties between the elections.

If you didn't vote in the Primary, you can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican Runoff.

There are four Republican and two Democratic statewide races on the ballot.

You can register to vote by downloading the and mailing your voter application from the county elections department website. It has an English and Spanish version of the application.

The elections department said you can find voter registration applications at any U.S. Post Office, Department of Public Safety, El Paso Public Libraries, Texas Health and Human Services Commission offices and any local high school.

You should get your Voter Registration Certificate within 30 days by mail.