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The EPPD STI unit investigates a collision involving a pedestrian in West El Paso

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Published 7:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigation unit says they responded to a collision involving a pedestrian at the 2400 block of N. Mesa St.

Police say the call came in at around 11:01 p.m. Thursday night.

Officials have not released the condition of the pedestrian.

We will continue to bring you updates both on air and online.

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Joseph Montero

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