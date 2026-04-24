WATCH: Video shows EPPD officer punching woman after traffic stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a woman after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday. A viral video of the arrest shows one of the officers punching her face.

According to arrest documents, Regina Viramontes was charged for harassing a public servant, resisting and evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Police tried stopping Viramontes' car for not having license plates, documents said. She got out of her car and walked away. She ignored the officer's commands and walked into Proper Printshop on Yandell Drive and Noble Street.

The shop was locked and an unknown employee opened it. The officer said Viramontes was being detained for the traffic stop and asked for her identification outside. Viramontes refused, according to documents, and stayed inside. The officer went inside to handcuff her and Viramontes resisted by pulling her arms away.

The officer asked for backup. The officer told Viramontes to put her hands behind her back for arrest, but she refused, documents said. Two other officers arrived to help.

Documents said Viramontes kept resisting officers. One of the officers swept her leg and pinned her to the floor.

Officers handcuffed and escorted her outside the shop. While they walked her out, she allegedly spat in an officer's face, documents said. As a response, the officer "delivered multiple closed hand strikes" to prevent her from spitting again.

Documents said Viramontes tried to stop officers from transporting her by pushing against and attempted to kick them and a patrol car door. They then placed her in a shoulder lock to try to stop her from assaulting officers.

Officers sent Viramontes to the Central Regional Command Center for processing. Documents said her car had invalid registration and invalid insurance.

Documents said officers found marijuana in the car as well.

Viramontes was booked into the county detention facility Thursday for her charges and a bond totaling $6,809, jail records said. She posted the bond for the possession of marijuana charge.

Jail records said Viramontes has four traffic citations, including speeding and a wrong left turn, dated between April and August 2025.

The El Paso Police Department sent out this statement Friday in response to the video spreading on social media:

"The El Paso Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media involving a use-of-force encounter between an officer and a person in custody. Per standard procedure, all applications of force are reviewed.



We recognize that Use of Force incidents can evoke sentiments or concerns. Each situation warrants careful assessment and consideration, to maintain balance when it comes to the safety of our public and our officers. We remain dedicated to the collective responsibility we share in ensuring public trust through committed service."