Skip to Content
Top Stories

EPISD to host job fair for support staff positions

KVIA, File
By
New
Published 7:37 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District is hosting a job fair aimed at filling essential support staff positions across several departments that help keep campuses operating safely and efficiently.

The Auxiliary Services Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Murphree PK-8 School.

District officials said the event is intended to recruit individuals for positions in maintenance, custodial, transportation, and food and nutrition services.

Available maintenance positions include skilled trades and general upkeep roles, while custodial openings focus on facility care and cleanliness.

Transportation positions include bus drivers and support staff, and food and nutrition services openings include cafeteria staff and meal preparation workers.

District officials said the positions provide an opportunity for employees to serve the El Paso ISD community while helping maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for students.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.