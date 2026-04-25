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Local political reaction to shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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Published 8:24 PM

After a shooting incident outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott posted on social media saying, "Prayers have been answered for the safety of President Trump, the First Lady, cabinet members, and all guests at the event. Many thanks to the U.S. Secret Service for their swift, decisive action to neutralize the threat and protect all in attendance. May God continue to bless and protect our great nation."

U.S. Senator for New Mexico Martin Heinrich took to X saying, "I am extremely grateful to law enforcement for acting so quickly at today’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and relieved to hear that all in attendance are unharmed. But let me be clear: this violence is unacceptable, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. Violence has no place in our democracy."

U.S. Senator for Texas John Cornyn also posted on X Praise God that @POTUS and @VP are safe. Grateful for law enforcement, who quickly took down the threat. Pray for our nation.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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