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I-10 East near Anthony reopens ahead of schedule, TxDOT says

TxDOT
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Published 8:21 AM

ANTHONY, New Mexico (KVIA) – An eastbound closure along I-10 near Anthony reopened earlier than expected after crews completed a major traffic switch ahead of schedule, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT announced that lanes on I-10 eastbound at Anthony had reopened and the closure had cleared after construction crews finished the traffic switch before the planned end of the 48-hour shutdown.

“Crews completed traffic switch early,” TxDOT officials said in an update posted to the agency’s X account.

The closure began Saturday as part of Phase 2 of the I-10 widening project and impacted eastbound traffic between Anthony, New Mexico, and Los Mochis. The closure had been scheduled to remain in place until 3 a.m. Monday.

Despite the early reopening, TxDOT said traffic changes remain in effect in the area as crews continue work on reconstructing the outside lanes.

Officials said only Exit 0 and the Los Mochis on ramp are currently open in the construction zone.

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