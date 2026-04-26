Sunday Funday: Délice Bakehouse

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- When Kimberly had her first kid, she knew she needed to switch career fields. So she picked up her childhood passion again and turned it into a career.

"I have been baking all my life since i was a little girl. Never thought i would pursue baking as a career," Kimberly Schmidt told ABC-7 during an interview. She is the owner of Délice Bakehouse, located at 3136 Trawood Suite E6, El Paso, TX 79936.

She and her family opened their business in October of last year. She had originally planned to work as a nurse full time.

"One day, my son was born, and i didn't want to go back to work, so I took it as a hobby. Started binge watching Cake Boss. And then from there, I just kind of had a, I mean, a natural talent that grew," said Kimberly.

She laughed when she told me her desserts didn't always look this perfect.

"Not everything was always as pretty and as good as as it is now. You know it, it's taken definitely some time. I've been doing it for 12 years now," said Kimberly.

Her business has become a dessert hotspot.

"I look back and I wonder what my life would have been if I would have been able to be a nurse, because that was, you know, a dream," she said.

But Kimberly also says her hours and spending time with her kids made opening a bakery the right decision.

"Because one thing doesn't work out doesn't mean that there's not something else that you can fall back on, and, you know, everything is possible," said Kimberly.

For more information, you can check out Délice Bakehouse's website here.